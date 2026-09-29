Meta expands Muse AI agent for small businesses

Sept 29 : Meta Platforms is expanding its AI agent Muse to small businesses, adding integrations with tools such as Shopify, QuickBooks, Stripe and Canva to help owners run their businesses and find new customers, as the Facebook-parent aims to diversify its revenue beyond advertising.

Here are more details:

• Muse for Small Business can connect with Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages and Meta ad accounts, as well as tools including Asana, Box, Dropbox, Figma, Klaviyo, Notion, Slack and Zoom.

• Meta said Muse can connect to dozens of business tools, allowing it to work with a company's brand, storefront, books and customer records.

• The company said Muse will not publish content, send messages or make purchases without a user's approval.

• Meta said Muse is free for most uses, while subscription plans will be available for users seeking additional features.

• Muse, which Meta launched earlier this month, is a personal AI agent designed to complete tasks including shopping, travel booking, emailing and payments on users' behalf.

• The app has topped free-app charts in the US and Canada in recent weeks with market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimated Muse recorded about 2.8 million downloads in its first two weeks.