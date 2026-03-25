Meta grants senior executives stock awards to retain talent

March 24 : Meta Platforms on Tuesday granted restricted stock units and stock options for some of its senior executives, including CFO Susan Li and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, tying them to performance and aggressive share price targets as it looks to retain top talent.

Stock awards are typically issued to reward employees, retain top talent, and align their interests with the company's long-term success.

A Meta spokesperson said the pay packages represent a "big bet" and that they "will not be realized unless Meta achieves massive future success, benefiting all of our shareholders".