Meta inks deal with Broadcom for custom AI chips

April 14 : Meta and Broadcom on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership under which the chip designer will provide technology supporting Meta's custom AI accelerators, as the social media giant rapidly expands its data centers.

Broadcom's shares rose 3.4 per cent in extended trading.

The companies said the initial 1-gigawatt commitment represents only the first phase of a "sustained, multi-gigawatt rollout," with a shared roadmap to co-design and scale hardware aimed at delivering real-time generative AI features and what Meta calls "personal superintelligence" to billions of users across its platforms.

Meta last month unveiled a roadmap of four new chips that it is making in-house as part of its Meta Training and Inference Accelerator program.