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Meta launches new AI coding tool powered by Muse Spark 1.2
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Meta launches new AI coding tool powered by Muse Spark 1.2

Meta launches new AI coding tool powered by Muse Spark 1.2

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Meta logo and word "AI" are seen in this illustration created on July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Aug 2026 05:31AM
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Aug 5 : Meta Platforms on Wednesday launched Muse Code, a coding tool powered by its latest AI model, Muse Spark 1.2, designed to help developers write and debug software.

The launch highlights the social media giant's push into AI-powered coding tools, where it competes with Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex amid a broader race to monetize AI assistants.

Muse Code can write code and verify results, and has been trained to handle long, complex coding projects while also running multiple sub-agents simultaneously to speed up difficult tasks, the company said.

Meta also said it trained Muse Spark 1.2 and Muse Code together to operate smoothly as a pair.

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Launched in beta, Muse Code keeps a log of its actions, so it can pick up where it left off after a crash rather than start over, the company said.

Developers can access Muse Code through a pay-as-you-go plan, with the standard tier priced at $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per million output tokens. 

The launch comes nearly a month after Meta introduced Muse Spark 1.1 for developer testing, with the earlier model used to generate and evaluate difficult coding challenges that helped improve Muse Spark 1.2's ability to follow complex instructions.

Source: Reuters
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