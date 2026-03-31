Meta to limit PG-13 rating use for teen accounts in Motion Picture Association deal

WASHINGTON, March 31 : Meta has agreed to limit references to the PG-13 film rating when describing accounts for teens as part of a deal between the Motion Picture Association and the company, Meta and the MPA said in a statement.

Meta in November said its Instagram platform would limit what users under 18 can see on the platform using filters inspired by the PG-13 movie rating system. The Motion Picture Association sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company, objecting to the social media platform's use of that label. The deal is the resolution of that dispute, the MPA said.

"While we welcome efforts to protect kids from content that may not be appropriate for them, this agreement helps ensure that parents do not conflate the two systems, which operate in very different contexts," said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA.