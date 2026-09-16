Meta plans camera-free smart glasses for fall launch, The Information reports

Sept 15 : Meta plans to release a camera-free pair of smart glasses, internally code-named Luna, this fall, following growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here's a few details:

• The new glasses model has six built-in microphones that allow users to speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's newly launched consumer AI agent, the report said.

• Luna also has a button on the side that can be used to quickly activate Meta AI, and speakers that are similar to the ones in the current models, The Information added.

• Meta could unveil the glasses at its annual Connect developer conference next Wednesday and Thursday, and is targeting October for shipments, according to the report.

• Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.