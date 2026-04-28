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Meta prepares to undo Manus acquisition after China ban: Report
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Meta prepares to undo Manus acquisition after China ban: Report

China had earlier ordered Meta to unwind its US$2 billion-plus acquisition of the artificial intelligence startup.

Meta prepares to undo Manus acquisition after China ban: Report

The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, on Jun 12, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

28 Apr 2026 02:32PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2026 02:41PM)
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Meta Platforms is preparing to unwind its acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Manus after China blocked the deal on national security grounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (Apr 27), citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Monday, China ordered the US tech major to unwind its US$2 billion-plus acquisition of Manus, as Beijing tightens scrutiny of US investment in domestic startups developing frontier technologies.

According to the Journal report, the Singapore-based AI startup's investors, which include venture capital firm Benchmark, have already received their returns.

Meanwhile, several former Manus investors in Asia, including Tencent, HSG and ZhenFund, are planning to cooperate if Meta proceeds with unwinding the deal, the report said.

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Beijing has given the two companies a preliminary deadline of several weeks to reverse the transaction and fully restore Manus's Chinese assets to their original state, the Journal reported, adding that this would include removing any data or technology previously transferred from Meta.

Chinese regulators have also considered imposing penalties on Manus and Meta if the deal cannot be fully rescinded, the report added.

Meta and Manus did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The move comes weeks ahead of a planned mid-May summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's commerce ministry announced an investigation into the sale in January, days after Meta completed the acquisition.

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Source: Reuters/ec

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