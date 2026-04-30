Meta shares plummet near 10% after earnings, Google skyrockets

NEW YORK: Meta shares tumbled nearly 10 per cent at the opening on Thursday (Apr 30) on Wall Street, while Google-parent Alphabet surged more than 6 per cent.

The fluctuations came a day after the tech rivals reported quarterly earnings and showed starkly different investor reactions for their costly bets on artificial intelligence.

Amazon and Microsoft, which also posted earnings on Wednesday, saw their shares fall over AI concerns by 2 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

The earnings came as AI titans pump billions of dollars into cloud computing and artificial intelligence, vying to lead in a technology that they insist will transform all aspects of life.