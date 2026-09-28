Meta taps MongoDB CEO Desai to lead new enterprise AI platform

Sept 28 : Meta Platforms on Monday appointed MongoDB's CEO Chirantan "CJ" Desai to lead its new offering designed to bring the social media company's AI tools to businesses.

Shares of MongoDB fell 20 per cent in premarket trading after the company said Desai will step down as chief executive officer after a tenure of less than a year.

Desai took over the role in November from Dev Ittycheria. MongoDB has appointed Ittycheria as interim president and CEO and has begun searching for a permanent CEO.

Meta said it is bringing its AI models, agents and tools to businesses through the new Meta Enterprise Platform, including its Muse agent, Meta Business Agent and coding tools.

MongoDB provides a database software used by businesses to build and run applications, with tools for data management, search, analytics and AI.