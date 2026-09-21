Meta's Facebook, Instagram recover after brief outage in US

Sept 20 : Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram recovered after a brief outage disrupted service for thousands of users in the U.S. on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruption began around 8:55 p.m. ET and peaked at more than 17,000 reports of outages on Facebook and over than 5,000 reports on Instagram, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.

Reports of outages had fallen sharply by about 10 p.m. ET, indicating the services had largely recovered.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

Facebook and Instagram experienced a similar outage in July, when Downdetector logged as many as 4,808 reports of issues on Facebook and 2,829 on Instagram.