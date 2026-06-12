Meta's social networks recover after brief outage

June 12 : Meta's social media platforms are recovering after a brief outage that affected thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

A company spokesperson said earlier in the day that Meta was working to fix the issue. The outage started around 9:20 a.m. ET.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the cause of the outage.

By 11:45 a.m. ET, reports of issues with Instagram and Facebook were down significantly, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

At the peak of the outage, there were more than 113,000 reports of issues with Facebook and around 10,000 reports of issues with Instagram, Downdetector showed.

As Downdetector numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.