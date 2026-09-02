Mexico starts anti-dumping investigation into Japan's steel sheets

Sept 2 : Mexico has started an anti-dumping investigation into imports of steel sheet originating in Japan, according to a resolution published in the country's official gazette.

The investigation, accepted by the Mexican Ministry of Economy, was requested by Grupo Acerero that claimed unfair international trade practices, specifically price discrimination, on imported steel sheets manufactured in Japan.

The resolution set the investigation period through 2025, and the damage analysis period from January 2023 through December 2025.

The anti-dumping investigation will be done on steel sheet imports originating in Japan, regardless of the country of export, the resolution published in the official gazette added.