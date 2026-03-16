Micron plans second chip facility at newly acquired Taiwan site

TAIPEI, March 16 : U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology said on Monday it plans to build a second manufacturing facility in Taiwan at the Tongluo site it recently acquired from Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

The new facility will help it expand supply of leading-edge DRAM products including high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to support surging AI demand, the company said.

Micron also said it has completed the acquisition of PSMC’s Tongluo P5 site and the new second facility would be of similar scale to the existing fab in Miaoli County.

Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of fiscal 2026.