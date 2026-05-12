Microsoft, Google, xAI security test details deleted from US government website

WASHINGTON, May 11 : The U.S. Commerce Department removed details from its website about its agreement with Google, xAI and Microsoft to test their artificial intelligence models for security vulnerabilities, according to a Reuters review of the agency's site.

The link that previously led to the department's announcement about the testing is no longer available. As of Monday afternoon in Washington, it said, "Sorry, we cannot find that page." The link later redirected to the Center for AI Standards and Innovation's website, the government organization responsible for the tests.

The Commerce Department announced on May 5 that the companies would hand over new AI models before they deploy them to the public, allowing government scientists to test them for security flaws.

Concern is growing in the U.S. government over the national security risks posed by powerful AI systems, including Anthropic's Mythos. By securing early access to advanced models, U.S. officials said they were aiming to identify threats ranging from cyberattacks to military misuse. It was not immediately clear why the website was deleted.

Spokespeople for the Commerce Department and Trump White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.