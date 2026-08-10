Microsoft plans to unveil new Maia 300 AI chip in September, The Information reports

Aug 10 : Microsoft is planning to publicly unveil its new Maia 300 chip this fall, potentially as soon as next month, The Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Microsoft introduced the Maia chip in November 2023 but has lagged its peers in ramping it up to scale as it looks to reduce its reliance on Nvidia's costly processors.

The company has been in talks with chipmaker TSMC to secure manufacturing capacity for more than 300,000 units of the chips for delivery in 2027, according to the report.

Microsoft is looking to significantly ramp up production and persuade major cloud customers such as Anthropic to adopt the chip, the report said.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. TSMC could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.