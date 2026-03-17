Microsoft rejigs Copilot teams, freeing up AI chief for superintelligence push

March 17 : Microsoft said on Tuesday it is reorganizing its Copilot teams by unifying its commercial and consumer versions, as the tech giant rushes to improve its AI assistant product and drive better adoption.

The restructuring will free up Microsoft's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman, enabling the industry veteran to focus more sharply on building new artificial intelligence models and drive the company's superintelligence efforts.

Jacob Andreou, who has served as the corporate vice president of Product and Growth at Microsoft AI since last year, will lead the company's Copilot efforts across consumer and commercial, Microsoft said.

Senior executives Ryan Roslansky, Perry Clarke, and Charles Lamanna will lead M365 apps and the Copilot platform.

The reorganization will "enable me to focus all my energy on our Superintelligence efforts and be able to deliver world class models for Microsoft over the next five years," Suleyman said.

Microsoft has been racing to boost adoption and usage of Copilot, looking to better compete with tech giants such as Google and startups like Anthropic, which have seen strong uptake of their own AI products in the past year.

The Windows maker last week unveiled Copilot Cowork, a tool based on Anthropic's viral Claude Cowork product, which has seen strong reception, with users praising its ability to ​handle complex tasks with limited human oversight.