Microsoft to reveal Azure cloud sales in financial reporting shift 

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 : Microsoft said on Wednesday it will start reporting sales from its Azure cloud computing unit on a quarterly basis, providing a direct comparison to its top rivals Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google as the three compete in the computing market amid an AI data center boom.

Microsoft previously reported a closely watched growth rate for Azure but not its sales. Microsoft will move from three reporting segments to two: one called "Agents and Infra" that will include its cloud computing services, its sales from AI-based software and its revenue from more traditional business software, and one called "Devices and Consumer" that will include its Windows operating system, its Xbox gaming unit and its advertising sales across both its Bing search engine and LinkedIn, the business-focused social network.

"There's no question AI represents a profound shift in both technology and business," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement accompanying the change. "It is changing what we build and how we operate, and it is blurring the boundaries between our products and reshaping our business models."

Microsoft is a major cloud computing provider to OpenAI, which exclusively used Microsoft for training its models until changes in the terms of its deal allowed it to work with Amazon Web Services and others. AWS had $128.7 billion in sales in calendar 2025.