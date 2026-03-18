Microsoft weighs legal action over $50 billion Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal, FT reports

March 18 : Microsoft is weighing legal action against Amazon and OpenAI over a $50 billion deal that could breach Microsoft's exclusive cloud partnership with the ChatGPT maker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The issue centres on whether Amazon Web Services can offer OpenAI's new commercial product, called Frontier, without violating the deal that requires all access to the start-up's models to be routed through Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Microsoft, Amazon and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.