Microsoft's Rajesh Jha, head of experiences and devices unit, to retire

March 12 : Rajesh Jha, a key Microsoft executive overseeing products including Windows and Microsoft 365 apps like Word and Teams, announced his retirement on Thursday after more than three decades with the company.

Jha, who runs the Experiences + Devices unit, will transition out of his current position on July 1 and will stay at Microsoft in an advisory role, according to a memo shared with the company's employees.

The group also works on Microsoft's own hardware such as Surface personal computers.

Jha also announced the promotions of Jeff Teper to executive vice president and Sumit Chauhan and Kirk Koenigsbauer to president, saying Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and he had been planning the succession for some time.

"Rajesh has been a constant throughout my entire life at Microsoft," Nadella said.

Last month, the company announced the retirement of its gaming division head Phil Spencer and named insider Asha Sharma as the executive vice president and CEO of the unit.