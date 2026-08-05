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Mitsubishi Heavy wins Japan's support for next-generation nuclear reactor development
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Mitsubishi Heavy wins Japan's support for next-generation nuclear reactor development

Mitsubishi Heavy wins Japan's support for next-generation nuclear reactor development

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo is seen in this illustration taken July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Aug 2026 06:21PM
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TOKYO, Aug 5 : Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has won Japanese government support for three projects to develop next-generation nuclear reactor technologies, including advanced light water reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs), it said on Wednesday.

• The projects, selected under the industry ministry's supplementary budget programme, cover safety technologies and a standard design for advanced light water reactors, design and component technologies for SMRs and technologies to strengthen the supply chain for next-generation reactors.

• Japan plans to revive its nuclear power capability to bolster energy security and decarbonisation.

• The government's latest basic energy plan, approved in February 2025, calls for maximum use of nuclear power and promotes the development and deployment of next-generation reactors while strengthening supply chains and human resources.

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• Japan has adopted new nuclear policy guidelines that call for replacing up to five reactors by the 2040s and as many as 14 by the 2050s to ensure a stable power supply.

• The guidelines, which were approved last week, said that advanced light water reactors and SMRs had effectively reached the stage of practical deployment from a technical standpoint.

• Mitsubishi Heavy said it is developing its SRZ-1200 advanced light water reactor with the aim of early commercial deployment in Japan. It is also leading government-backed development of test fast reactors and high-temperature gas reactors under Japan's green transformation programme.

• The latest subsidies would also accelerate development of a domestically designed SMR tailored to Japan's seismic and tsunami conditions, Mitsubishi Heavy said.

Source: Reuters
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