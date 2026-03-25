Mitsubishi Materials to end partial operations at its Onahama smelter by end-March 2027

(Corrects to "partial operations", not "operations", in headline and to "associated smelting facilities", not "smelting facilities", in first paragraph)

TOKYO, March 25 : Mitsubishi Materials said on Wednesday that it has decided to cease processing copper concentrate and operating the associated smelting facilities at its Onahama Smelter and Refinery by the end of March 2027.

The company expects to book an impairment loss of 21 billion yen ($132 million) in the fourth quarter of the current financial year ending this month, primarily relating to the fixed assets of the smelter, it said in a statement.

($1 = 159.0300 yen)