Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains Budget 2026 artificial intelligence China Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Business

Mitsubishi Materials to end partial operations at its Onahama smelter by end-March 2027
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains Budget 2026 artificial intelligence China Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi Materials to end partial operations at its Onahama smelter by end-March 2027

Mitsubishi Materials to end partial operations at its Onahama smelter by end-March 2027

A monitor showing the logo of Mitsubishi Materials Corp is seen in Tokyo, Japan, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

25 Mar 2026 03:47PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2026 04:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects to "partial operations", not "operations", in headline and to "associated smelting facilities", not "smelting facilities", in first paragraph)

TOKYO, March 25 : Mitsubishi Materials said on Wednesday that it has decided to cease processing copper concentrate and operating the associated smelting facilities at its Onahama Smelter and Refinery by the end of March 2027.

The company expects to book an impairment loss of 21 billion yen ($132 million) in the fourth quarter of the current financial year ending this month, primarily relating to the fixed assets of the smelter, it said in a statement.

($1 = 159.0300 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement