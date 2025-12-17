Mizuho to acquire majority of Indian investment bank Avendus from KKR for around $523 million

TOKYO, Dec 17 : Japan's Mizuho Securities will acquire a majority stake in Indian investment bank Avendus from its current majority owner KKR for up to 81 billion yen ($523.15 million), it said in a release on Wednesday.

Mizuho Securities, the securities arm of Japan's third-largest banking group, Mizuho Financial Group, will acquire between 61.6 per cent and 78.3 per cent of Avendus' shares and will make it a consolidated subsidiary, Mizuho said in the release.

The buyout adds to Japanese financial institutions' growing footprint in India, where a fast-growing economy has made Indian firms an attractive target for Japanese firms facing an ageing and shrinking population at home.

KKR had first invested in Avendus in 2016.

($1 = 154.8300 yen)