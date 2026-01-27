Mizuho hires Deutsche Bank veteran Richard Robinson as senior industrials banker

NEW YORK, Jan 26 : Mizuho Financial Group has hired investment banker Richard Robinson as vice chairman and managing director in the Industrials Group, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Robinson joins the Japanese lender after most recently serving as global vice chairman at Deutsche Bank, where he advised industrials, materials and energy clients, the memo said.

Mizuho and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Earlier in his career, Robinson spent more than two decades at U.S. bank Morgan Stanley. He was co‑head of the basic materials group in the Americas at the time of his departure.

Robinson has advised on more than $500 billion of announced mergers and acquisitions and has helped raise over $35 billion through equity and debt offerings, according to the memo. His experience also includes advising on hostile takeover situations, defense assignments and shareholder activism.

He will be based in New York and will report to David Hunt and Doug Jackson, according to the memo.