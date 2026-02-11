More investors join legal challenge against South Korea over Coupang data leak handling

Feb 11 : Three more investors have joined Greenoaks and Altimeter in their legal challenge against the government of South Korea, alleging discriminatory treatment of e-commerce firm Coupang and other U.S. companies.

Abrams Capital, Durable Capital Partners, and Foxhaven have notified South Korea to pursue arbitration by adopting the previous suit filed by the other two investors, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

The legal claims accuse Seoul of mounting a campaign against Coupang following a consumer data breach that has caused billions of dollars in losses to investors.

Coupang reported in November that personal data for some 33 million customers in South Korea were compromised, leading to far-reaching backlash from the public and lawmakers, lawsuits and international disputes.

The new investors have also submitted letters in support of petitioning the U.S. government to investigate South Korea's actions.

"Over the past several weeks, it has become clear that both U.S. policymakers and U.S. investors recognize the importance of standing up for American companies in the face of discrimination by foreign countries," said Neil Mehta, founder and managing Partner of Greenoaks.

Coupang, founded by Korean-American Harvard graduate Bom Kim in 2010, is the country's most popular e-commerce platform. It has overtaken family-owned conglomerates like Shinsegae in South Korean e-commerce and is expanding into food delivery, streaming and fintech.

The Coupang breach has also played a part in escalating trade frictions between the U.S. and South Korea, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to raise tariffs on the country to 25 per cent.

The House Judiciary Committee last week issued a subpoena to Coupang as a part of its ongoing probe into alleged discrimination against U.S. companies.