MP Materials quarterly loss widens after halting sales to Chinese customers

U.S. rare earths company MP Materials said on Thursday its third-quarter loss widened as it stopped sales to Chinese customers as part of an agreement with the U.S. government, although the results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Shares fell 7.4 per cent to $48.40 in after-hours trading.

The results reflect the company's transition from dependence on foreign sales to a focus on being a major U.S. miner and processor of rare earths and manufacturer of the magnets made from them that are used widely across the automotive, electronics and defense industries. MP owns the only U.S. rare earths mine and is developing a magnet facility in Texas.

Las Vegas-based MP posted a quarterly loss of $41.8 million, or 24 cents per share, compared to a loss of $11.2 million, or 16 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Excluding one-time items, MP lost 10 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 18 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company reported no revenue from sales of rare earths concentrate during the quarter. Those sales had formed the majority of its revenue for years, but a July investment agreement with the Pentagon precludes any future shipments.

As part of that agreement, the Pentagon on October 1 began guaranteeing a floor price of $110 per kilogram for the two most-popular rare earths, neodymium and praseodymium, MP executives said on a conference call with investors.

CEO SEES NEW COLD WAR

Jim Litinsky, the miner's CEO, described what he sees as a "new Cold War" between Washington and Beijing requiring government investment in critical industries.

"In the last Cold War, America prevailed through military strength, empowered by economic might," Litinsky said on the investor call.

"In Cold War 2.0 the equation has reversed," he said. "Economic might itself, expressed through control of critical materials, advanced technologies and the supply chains that sustain them, has become the decisive measure of national power."

Litinsky, also one of MP's largest shareholders, added he did not believe many of the company's peers could be competitive. "The vast majority of projects being promoted today simply will not work at virtually any price," Litinsky said.

NEW FACILITY ONLINE SOON

MP did record $21.9 million in sales during the quarter of magnetic precursor products, which are essentially the building blocks for magnets. MP said it expects commercial magnet production from its Texas site to begin by the end of the year.

To make magnets, MP has had to build a facility to process so-called heavy rare earths. The company said it plans to commission that facility in mid-2026 using ore extracted from its California mine and purchased from third parties.

The company aims to produce 200 metric tons per year of dysprosium and terbium - two key heavy rare earths used to make magnets - at that facility.