M&S' digital chief exits months after damaging hack

Marks & Spencer's chief digital and technology officer is stepping down from her role, months after a cyberattack crippled its online operations, the British retailer said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for M&S said Rachel Higham, who joined the group last June, was taking a career break.

"Rachel has decided to take a break and is stepping back from her role, having been a valued part of the leadership team," the spokesperson said.

"She has been a steady hand and calm head at an extraordinary time for the business and we wish her well for the future."

News of her departure was first reported by Sky News.

In May, M&S forecast that the hacking of its systems would cost it about 300 million pounds ($405 million) in lost operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year, though it hoped to halve that impact through insurance and cost controls.

Sacha Berendji, M&S's operations director, will take on the digital and technology function in addition to his existing responsibilities.

($1 = 0.7399 pounds)