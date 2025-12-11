Musk hints at possible SpaceX IPO in X post after media reports

Dec 10 : Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday hinted at a possible SpaceX initial public offering in a social media exchange with Ars Technica space journalist Eric Berger, following reports of a possible listing of the rocket maker in 2026.

"As usual, Eric is accurate," Musk said, in reply to Berger's post saying "Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon," that linked his Ars Technica article on SpaceX's plans to go public.

Reuters and others reported on Tuesday that SpaceX was looking to raise more than $25 billion through an IPO in 2026, a move that could boost the rocket-maker's valuation to more than $1 trillion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The California-based company ranks as the world's second most-valuable private startup after ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to data from Crunchbase.

SpaceX going public at the reported valuation would represent the second-richest completed IPO in history, after Saudi Aramco’s blockbuster $1.7 trillion listing in 2019.

Reuters earlier reported that SpaceX has started discussions with banks about launching the offering around June or July next year.