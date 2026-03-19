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Musk says SpaceX AI, Tesla will keep ordering Nvidia chips at scale
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Business

Musk says SpaceX AI, Tesla will keep ordering Nvidia chips at scale

Musk says SpaceX AI, Tesla will keep ordering Nvidia chips at scale

Elon Musk attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

19 Mar 2026 09:32AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 10:36AM)
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Source: Reuters
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