Musk says SpaceX could bring $1 trillion in revenue by 2030

June 15 : Elon Musk said on Sunday that his rocket company, SpaceX, could bring in $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, making the statement two days after the company went public, valuing it at over $2 trillion.

"And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031," he wrote on his social media platform X, replying to journalist and financial commentator Jon Erlichman.

SpaceX on Friday became the sixth-largest U.S. firm, cementing Musk's status as the world's first trillionaire.

However, the company still makes far less money than similarly valued tech giants like Broadcom and Amazon.com.

In 2025, SpaceX's revenue jumped to $18.67 billion from $14.02 billion a year earlier, but the company swung to a net loss of $4.94 billion from a profit of $791 million.

Some Wall Street analysts are cautious about the company's growth.

Goldman had estimated that SpaceX's revenue would exceed $470 billion in 2030, while Morgan Stanley projected it would reach nearly $330 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report from earlier this month.