Musk says Tesla testing driverless Model Y cars in Austin, aiming June delivery

Tesla has been testing driverless Model Y cars in Austin, Texas and aims to deliver the first unit in June, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday, amid buzz of an imminent robotaxi launch.

Musk had said earlier this year that such a launch would start with 10 or 20 Model Y vehicles.

"A month ahead of schedule," he said on Thursday in his X post, adding that the tests had not seen any "incidents."

He had previously said that Tesla aimed to begin tests of robotaxis only by the end of June.

While the billionaire, who had just hours ago said he was leaving U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, did not give a timeline for the launch, Bloomberg News had reported that Tesla aims to launch its robotaxi service in Austin on June 12.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.

Musk said on Wednesday he was leaving U.S. President Donald Trump's administration where he lead a tumultuous efficiency drive, upending several federal agencies and ultimately failed to deliver the generational savings he had sought.

Tesla sales have fallen worldwide with rising competition and as Musk faces a backlash for his right-wing political views and his work for Trump.