Musk backs SpaceX-Tesla merger as rocket firm turns profit

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said on Tuesday (Oct 20) that he would back a merger of SpaceX and Tesla, sending shares of the space and technology company up 8 per cent in extended trading.

Asked about a possible tie-up on a call with analysts, Musk said he felt he was "tap dancing through a minefield", but that a combination would be "a good idea".

The company earlier posted its first profit as a public company and Musk said he expected annual recurring revenue of between US$500 billion and US$1 trillion by the end of 2027, as demand for its data-centre space surges thanks to the AI boom.

Musk has in the past tantalised shareholders with the idea of combining SpaceX and Tesla, citing growing overlap between them. Speculation about the space company buying the EV maker has gained traction recently, with Barclays suggesting last week that a deal could be announced before Tesla's annual meeting in December.

In the first official confirmation that the companies were formally talking, Musk said special committees of independent directors at both SpaceX and Tesla have been set up to study the idea at the request of shareholders.

He added that he could not take part in their talks because he has a conflict of interest.

Musk is chief executive of both companies, and also serves as chairman and chief technology officer of SpaceX.

The world's richest person, Musk owns nearly a fifth of Tesla and just under half of SpaceX, and analysts have said a merger would give him control of the combined entity.

The committees have not agreed on the terms of any deal and there is no guarantee they will, Musk said, cautioning that it would be overstating it to treat a merger as a certainty.

Any deal would need the backing of a majority of all Tesla shares, not just those cast in a vote, which Musk called "quite a high hurdle".

The talks started in recent weeks and could result in SpaceX acquiring Tesla, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to talk to media. Tesla has been working with an investment bank to advise on the discussions, the person said.