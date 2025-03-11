Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk's Starlink internet to make India debut with Bharti Airtel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Musk's Starlink internet to make India debut with Bharti Airtel

Musk's Starlink internet to make India debut with Bharti Airtel
The Starlink logo is seen in front of the Indian flag in this illustration taken, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Musk's Starlink internet to make India debut with Bharti Airtel
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
11 Mar 2025 07:09PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2025 07:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India's Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX for the highly anticipated launch of Starlink satellite internet in the world's most populous country.

SpaceX's Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services. India's government has sided with Musk that spectrum should be assigned and not auctioned, but Starlink's license application is still under review.

The deal was subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India, Airtel said.

SpaceX and Airtel will collaborate to offer Starlink equipment and services to business customers, while also providing connections to schools, health centers, and remote areas, the Indian telecom firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies will also explore ways for Starlink to help expand and enhance the Airtel network, it added, while SpaceX will likely utilize Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in the country.

The announcement comes weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Elon Musk in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement