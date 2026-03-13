Logo
Logo

Business

Musk's X to change verification system in Europe, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Musk's X to change verification system in Europe, Bloomberg News reports

Musk's X to change verification system in Europe, Bloomberg News reports

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Mar 2026 07:13AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2026 07:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement