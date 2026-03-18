A mystery AI model has developers buzzing: Is this DeepSeek's latest blockbuster?

BEIJING, March 18 : A powerful artificial intelligence model that appeared anonymously on a developer platform last week has sparked speculation that Chinese startup DeepSeek may be quietly testing its next-generation system ahead of an official launch.

The free model, called Hunter Alpha, surfaced on the AI gateway platform OpenRouter on March 11 without any developer attribution and was later described by the platform as a "stealth model."

During tests conducted by Reuters, the Hunter Alpha chatbot described itself as "a Chinese AI model primarily trained in Chinese" and said its training data extended to May 2025, the same knowledge cutoff point reported by DeepSeek's own chatbot.

When asked about its creator, however, the system declined to identify its developer.

"I only know my name, my parameter scale and my context window length," the chatbot said.

Neither DeepSeek nor OpenRouter has identified the model's creator and they did not respond to requests for comment.

Hunter Alpha's profile page describes it as a 1-trillion-parameter model, meaning it was trained using roughly one trillion adjustable values that determine how the system processes language and generates responses. Models with more parameters generally require significantly more computing power to operate.

The system also advertises a context window of up to one million tokens, a measure of how much text an AI model can process or remember during a single interaction. A token roughly corresponds to a short piece of text, such as part of a word.

"The combination that stood out was Hunter Alpha's 1 million token context paired with reasoning capability and free access," said Nabil Haouam, an engineer who builds AI agent systems.

"Most frontier models with that context window come with real cost at scale," he added.

Those specifications resemble expectations in local media for DeepSeek's next-generation V4 model, which Chinese outlets have reported could launch as early as April. DeepSeek, like many of its Chinese competitors, is well-funded, though it has an unusual structure given its parent company is a quantitative hedge fund rather than a tech conglomerate.

While the overlap does not establish a direct connection, it has intensified speculation among developers that the anonymous system could be an early test version of the upcoming release by DeepSeek.

"The chain-of-thought pattern is probably the strongest signal," said Daniel Dewhurst, an AI engineer who analysed the model after its release, referring to how the AI model reasons.

"Reasoning style is hard to disguise and tends to reflect how a model was trained."

Hunter Alpha's scale and memory capacity also match specifications that have circulated for DeepSeek V4 since early this year, he said.

Still, some developers cautioned that the evidence linking the model to DeepSeek was inconclusive.

"My analysis suggests Hunter Alpha is likely not DeepSeek V4," said Umur Ozkul, who runs independent AI benchmark tests, citing differences in token-related behaviour and architectural patterns when compared with DeepSeek’s existing systems.

He said speculation connecting the model to DeepSeek was understandable given the timing and capabilities advertised.

DEVELOPER TESTING

Anonymous model launches are not unusual, as platforms like OpenRouter allow developers to send queries to dozens of AI models through a single interface, making them a popular testing ground for new systems.

An anonymous model called Pony Alpha appeared on OpenRouter in February before Chinese firm Zhipu AI confirmed it was part of its GLM-5 system five days later.

A notice on Hunter Alpha's profile page said all prompts and completions for the model "are logged by the provider and may be used to improve the model," underscoring the industry-wide practice of using stealth model launches for unbiased feedback.

The model was adopted rapidly after appearing on the platform and processed more than 160 billion tokens as of Sunday, according to OpenRouter statistics.

Much of the activity came from software development tools and AI agent frameworks like OpenClaw, which allow AI systems to autonomously plan tasks and interact with external software.