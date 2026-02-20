Logo
Business

NASA chief slams Boeing, agency failures in botched Starliner astronaut mission
Business

Jared Isaacman, NASA administrator, stands in front of a television light following an interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

20 Feb 2026 04:09AM
WASHINGTON, Feb 19 : NASA administrator Jared Isaacman on Thursday ripped into Boeing and agency leadership for their handling of the botched Starliner spacecraft mission that left two astronauts stuck on the International Space Station for nearly a year.

The U.S. space agency convened a short-notice news conference and released a 300-page report examining the technical and oversight failures behind Starliner's first crewed flight in 2024, a high-profile mission that left NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on the ISS for nine months.

Source: Reuters
