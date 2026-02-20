NASA chief slams Boeing, agency failures in botched Starliner astronaut mission

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 : NASA administrator Jared Isaacman on Thursday ripped into Boeing and agency leadership for their handling of the botched Starliner spacecraft mission that left two astronauts stuck on the International Space Station for nearly a year.

The U.S. space agency convened a short-notice news conference and released a 300-page report examining the technical and oversight failures behind Starliner's first crewed flight in 2024, a high-profile mission that left NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on the ISS for nine months.