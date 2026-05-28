Logo
Logo

Business

NBA-League to use AI for objective calls, Silver says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

NBA-League to use AI for objective calls, Silver says

NBA-League to use AI for objective calls, Silver says

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference before 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

28 May 2026 09:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 27 : NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league will use AI to automate a category of calls such as out-of-bounds decisions to speed up games and reduce disputes over possession.

Silver compared the system to Hawk-Eye technology used in tennis, where electronic line-calling quickly determines whether a ball has landed in or out.

"We're going to move to a system like that where that whole category of calls will be automatic," Silver said on ESPN's the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

"It's going to be Laker ball, Knick ball, whatever it is. Those calls will be done by an AI, automated system with cameras lined around the court."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The technology would make such decisions instantaneous and allow referees to focus on calls for contact and fouls.

"It will take all those so-called objective calls out of the hands of the referees," he said. "You won't have to deal with challenges on those calls."

Silver did not provide an exact timeline for the introduction of the system but said it would be "fairly quickly".

The NBA has increasingly leaned on replay review and centralized decision-making to improve officiating accuracy, though reviews can slow the pace of games.

Silver said referees would remain essential for interpreting physical contact, where judgment is required to determine whether a player has been impeded.

"There's often contact on every play, but that doesn't mean there's a foul on every play," Silver said. "That's something that can't just be done on camera."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement