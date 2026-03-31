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Nebius furthers European expansion with $10 billion AI data centre in Finland
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Nebius furthers European expansion with $10 billion AI data centre in Finland

Nebius furthers European expansion with $10 billion AI data centre in Finland
FILE PHOTO: CEO and Founder of Nebius, Arkady Volozh, poses inside the Nebius AI UK data centre, a new facility hosting NVIDIA and other computer firms, at Ark Data Centres, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Nebius furthers European expansion with $10 billion AI data centre in Finland
A drone view of a data centre campus of the AI infrastructure firm Nebius and Finnish developer Polarnode, ahead of the start of its construction, in a forest area in Pajarila, Lappeenranta, Finland May 26, 2025. Polarnode/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY MANDATORY CREDIT
Nebius furthers European expansion with $10 billion AI data centre in Finland
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nebius during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
31 Mar 2026 03:02PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 04:11PM)
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HELSINKI, March 31 : AI infrastructure firm Nebius Group on Tuesday said it was continuing its rapid European expansion with a 310-megawatt data centre in Finland, which would be one of the continent's largest with an estimated value of more than $10 billion as demand for AI computing grows.

The Amsterdam-based company said capacity at its 10th site, which Finnish developer Polarnode is already building in Lappeenranta near Finland's eastern border with Russia, is due to come online in phases from 2027.

Nebius has recently won supply contracts worth more than $40 billion in total with U.S. software giants Microsoft and Meta. It said the new site would be used to train AI models and run AI applications, and would not be tied to any one client.

The data centre is one of Finland's largest infrastructure projects to date, Polarnode CEO Mikko Toivanen said in a statement, adding that it would support European data sovereignty.

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LOWER COOLING COSTS

Finland is considered an attractive location for data centres because its low energy prices, renewable electricity supply and cold climate reduce cooling costs.

Lappeenranta ticked all the boxes, such as quick land availability and grid capacity, Nebius found.

"We think that the broader ecosystem environment is also very favourable here,"  Chief Communications Officer Tom Blackwell told Reuters.

The Lappeenranta facility would be Nebius' largest outside the United States, surpassing the 240 MW project it announced near Lille, France, in February. Its largest operational European facility is also in Finland, a 75 MW site in Mantsala.

Lappeenranta will make a "significant contribution" to achieving Nebius' capacity goals, which include securing more than 3 gigawatts of contracted capacity by the end of this year, Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh said in a statement.

The site will use enough electricity to power up to half a million Finnish households and eventually cover roughly 10 per cent of Nebius' contracted capacity.

(1 euro = $1.1467)

Source: Reuters
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