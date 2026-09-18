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Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars
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Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

FILE PHOTO: A view shows detail of racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs inside the Nebius AI UK data centre, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

18 Sep 2026 12:13AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2026 12:16AM)
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Sept 17 : Cloud provider Nebius said on Thursday it will raise pay-as-you-go prices for leasing selected Nvidia chips from October 1, marking the company's second price hike in three months.

Demand for computing capacity to train and run AI models is surging; rival CoreWeave said earlier in the day that it is signing contracts at higher prices.

Here are some details:

• Rates for selected Nvidia graphics processing units will rise between 17 per cent and 21 per cent.

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• On-demand rates for some central processing units, made by AMD and Intel, and memory offerings have also been hiked.

• Prices of some CPU-only instances will rise by 25 per cent and those of memory offerings by about 41 per cent, the company said.

• The Amsterdam-based neocloud firm said that customers reserving large-scale clusters for multiple months can receive commitment discounts.

• Nebius' price increases follow a quarter of rapid growth in its AI cloud business, as the company signed four customer contracts averaging more than $1 billion each.

• Neocloud firms like Nebius rent out high-powered chips and data center infrastructure needed for AI models.

Source: Reuters
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