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Nebius intends to raise $3.75 billion via convertible loan following Meta, Nvidia deals
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Business

Nebius intends to raise $3.75 billion via convertible loan following Meta, Nvidia deals

Nebius intends to raise $3.75 billion via convertible loan following Meta, Nvidia deals

FILE PHOTO: A view shows detail of racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs inside the Nebius AI UK data centre, a new facility hosting NVIDIA and other computer firms, at Ark Data Centres, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

17 Mar 2026 07:01PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2026 07:06PM)
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March 17 : Nebius, Europe's largest AI infrastructure firm, said on Tuesday it aims to raise $3.75 billion via a convertible loan offering.

The news follows two big announcements from Nebius this month, a deal worth up to $27 billion to provide AI computing power to Meta, and a $2 billion investment from Nvidia.

Nebius said it would use the proceeds from the convertible loan to finance its core AI cloud services business.

In February, the fast-growing Nebius reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $250 million on revenue of $228 million, and said it expected revenue to hit an annualized run rate of $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of this year, from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025.

The company said on Monday that its 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

Source: Reuters
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