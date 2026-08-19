Logo
Logo

Business

Nebius plans $4.5 billion convertible debt sale to fund data centers, AI platform 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nebius plans $4.5 billion convertible debt sale to fund data centers, AI platform 

Nebius plans $4.5 billion convertible debt sale to fund data centers, AI platform 

FILE PHOTO: Branding for Nebius at the Nebius AI UK data centre at Ark Data Centres, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

19 Aug 2026 08:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 19 : AI cloud provider Nebius Group said on Wednesday it plans to raise $4.5 billion through an offering of private convertible notes, as it seeks to ramp up investments in data centers and computing capacity.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company plans to issue notes worth $2.75 billion maturing in 2030, and notes worth $1.75 billion maturing in 2034. It may also sell an additional $375 million of the 2030 notes and $300 million of the 2034 notes if purchasers exercise their options, it said. 

• Proceeds from the offering will be used to expand data center capacity, invest in the company's full-stack AI cloud platform and acquire GPUs and other key components needed to support growth.

• Nebius shares were down more than 7 per cent in premarket trading.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Alongside the debt offering, the company expects to enter privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of its existing convertible notes due 2029 and 2031 to exchange part of the notes for Class A shares.

• The completion of the offering remains subject to market conditions, the company said.

• Nebius ended June with $8.04 billion in cash and cash equivalents, but spent $5.66 billion on property, equipment and intangible assets in the second quarter, reflecting heavy investment in data centers and computing capacity.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement