Netflix to add soccer video game based on FIFA World Cup next year

Dec 17 : Netflix on Wednesday said it will add a soccer simulation title to its gaming portfolio, as the streaming giant looks to leverage the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament to deepen its video game push.

The soccer title will be developed and published by Delphi Interactive, which is also helping create a premium James Bond game called "007 First Light," and in association with the sport's governing body, FIFA.

Netflix said the game will launch in time for the world's most-watched sporting event, scheduled to start June next year in the U.S.

The company is also currently the front-runner for buying several of Warner Bros Discovery's assets, including its highly reputed video game studios, for $72 billion.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Heavy investments to boost Netflix's gaming ambitions have not been highly successful amid shifts in leadership and strategy. The firm has prioritized party games and recognizable franchises including Rockstar Games' "GTA: San Andreas" and "Red Dead Redemption."

Buying Warner Bros' gaming studios, which include the makers of popular franchises such as "Mortal Kombat," "Batman Arkham" and "Hogwarts Legacy" would allow the streaming pioneer entry into the highly lucrative, big-budget games market.

The FIFA game joins a suite of games playable on televisions, including party games such as "LEGO Party!" and "Pictionary: Game Night," in which phones are used as controllers.