Netflix enters exclusive talks to acquire Warner Bros Discovery studio and streaming service, Bloomberg News reporter says
(Corrects spelling of acquire in paragraph 1)
Dec 4 : Netflix has entered exclusive talks with Warner Bros Discovery to acquire its studio and streaming service, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a post on X.
Netflix has emerged as the top bidder for Warner Bros Discovery, Reuters reported on Thursday, raising the stakes in a potential deal that could reshape the media landscape.
Source: Reuters
