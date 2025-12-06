How Netflix won Hollywood's biggest prize, Warner Bros Discovery

LOS ANGELES: What started as a fact-finding mission for Netflix culminated in one of the biggest media deals in the last decade and one that stands to reshape the global entertainment business landscape, people with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Netflix announced on Friday (Dec 5) it had reached a deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming division for US$72 billion.

Although Netflix had publicly downplayed speculation about buying a major Hollywood studio as recently as October, the streaming pioneer threw its hat in the ring when Warner Bros Discovery kicked off an auction on Oct 21, after rejecting a trio of unsolicited offers from Paramount Skydance.

Details of Netflix's plan and the Warner Bros board's deliberations, based on interviews with seven advisers and executives, are reported here for the first time.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Initially motivated by curiosity about its business, Netflix executives quickly recognised the opportunity presented by Warner Bros, beyond the ability to offer the century-old studio's deep catalogue of movies and television shows to Netflix subscribers.

Library titles are valuable to streaming services as these movies and shows can account for 80 per cent of viewing, according to one person familiar with the business.

Warner Bros' business units - particularly its theatrical distribution and promotion unit and its studio - were complementary to Netflix. The HBO Max streaming service also would benefit from insights learned years ago by streaming leader Netflix that would accelerate HBO's growth, according to one person familiar with the situation.

Netflix began flirting with the idea of acquiring the studio and streaming assets, another source familiar with the process told Reuters, after WBD announced plans in June to split into two publicly traded companies, separating its fading but cash-generating cable television networks from the legendary Warner Bros studios, HBO and the HBO Max streaming service.

Netflix and Warner Bros did not reply to requests for comment.

The work intensified this autumn, as Netflix began vying for the assets against Paramount and NBCUniversal's parent company, Comcast.