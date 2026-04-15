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Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid
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Business

Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid

Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid

Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery logos are seen in this illustration created on December 5, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

15 Apr 2026 06:03PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 06:19PM)
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Source: Reuters
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