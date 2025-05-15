Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Netflix says ad-supported service has 94 million subscribers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Netflix says ad-supported service has 94 million subscribers

Netflix says ad-supported service has 94 million subscribers

FILE PHOTO: A Netflix logo is shown on a TV screen in this illustration taken May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Illustration/File Photo

15 May 2025 02:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Netflix announced it now has 94 million subscribers to its advertising-supported tier, up from 70 million in November.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement