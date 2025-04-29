Commentary: Why do we put up with Netflix’s endless price hikes? 

SINGAPORE: When Bengawan Solo raised the price of my favourite pandan cheese roll from S$1.70 (US$1.30) to S$2.70 per slice a few years ago, I declared to my family that I was boycotting the confectionery: “I don’t need these empty calories!”

When Netflix increased its premium tier pricing from S$25.98 to S$29.98 last week, I felt annoyed, then quickly consoled myself: “It’s just S$4 – less than what a bowl of noodles costs.” Never mind that Netflix content can be considered “empty calories” too. Or that the company had just raised its prices last year, in February 2024.

Over the past decade, my monthly Netflix bill has gone up 77 per cent. When the streaming service first launched here in 2016, I paid S$16.98 for the premium tier. A basic subscription ran S$10.98 in 2016 and is now S$15.98, a 46 per cent increase.

Netflix’s pricing behaviour is at odds with a world where people are cutting expenses in the face of tariffs and large-scale employment disruptions induced by artificial intelligence. Yet, the company appears confident that millions will swallow the latest price hike like I did.

Maybe they’re right. After all, a Singapore Management University study in 2024 revealed that about 38 per cent of respondents now consider streaming services to be a “basic essential so that a person can lead a normal life in Singapore”.

All the same, how much longer can Netflix keep raising prices without losing customers?