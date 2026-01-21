Logo
Netflix shares drop 7% in Europe after Q4 results
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo and an advertisement for "Stranger Things" are shown on one of their buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

21 Jan 2026 03:32PM (Updated: 21 Jan 2026 04:37PM)
LONDON: Netflix shares listed in Frankfurt fell in early trade on Wednesday despite beating expectations for fourth quarter revenue and earnings, as the company remains locked in a fierce bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery. 

Netflix also told investors it would pause share buybacks to accumulate cash to help fund the Warner deal. By 0714 GMT, shares were down 7 per cent. The shares closed down 0.8 per cent in Tuesday's regular session. Netflix stock has lost some 20 per cent in value since the company launched its bid for Warner Brothers in early December.

 

Source: Reuters
