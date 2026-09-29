Netlist seeks US import ban on Micron chips used in Google, Nvidia AI computing

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 : Computer-memory company Netlist said on Tuesday that it has filed a new complaint at a U.S. trade tribunal seeking to block imports of Micron memory chips used in Google, Nvidia and Broadcom products for AI computing.

• Netlist said in the complaint, first filed under seal at the U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday, that Micron's chips and the tech giants' products infringe two of its patents covering "high bandwidth memory" technology

• The company asked the tribunal to bar imports of Micron dynamic random access memory (DRAM) devices and Google, Nvidia and Broadcom graphics processing units, servers and other products that incorporate Micron's infringing technology

• Spokespeople for Micron, Google, Nvidia and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday

• "Netlist has spent decades developing advanced memory technologies now used in rapidly expanding AI infrastructure," Netlist CEO C.K. Hong said in a statement. "This action reflects our continued commitment to protecting our foundational technologies from unauthorized use."

• Netlist won a $445 million patent infringement verdict against Micron in Marshall, Texas federal court in 2024

• Netlist filed another ITC complaint against Micron in August over memory chips used in Super Micro Computer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo products

• Netlist settled a separate memory-patent dispute with Samsung in August after winning $421 million in patent verdicts against the Korean tech giant in the same Texas court