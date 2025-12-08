NextEra Energy, Google Cloud expand deal to add US capacity

Dec 8 : NextEra Energy said on Monday it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to scale multiple gigawatts of data center capacity and energy infrastructure across the U.S..
Source: Reuters
