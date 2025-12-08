Logo
Logo

Business

NextEra Energy, Google Cloud expand deal to add US capacity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

NextEra Energy, Google Cloud expand deal to add US capacity

NextEra Energy, Google Cloud expand deal to add US capacity
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Nextera Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
NextEra Energy, Google Cloud expand deal to add US capacity
People walk next to the Google Cloud logo, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea
08 Dec 2025 08:12PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 08:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 8 : NextEra Energy said on Monday it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to scale multiple gigawatts of data center capacity and energy infrastructure across the U.S..

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement