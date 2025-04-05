Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders in US on tariff uncertainty

TOKYO : Nintendo said it is delaying the start of pre-orders for the Switch 2 gaming device in the United States as it examines the potential impact of tariffs.

Pre-orders will not start on April 9 in the U.S. "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement.

The Switch 2 launch date of June 5 is unchanged, the company said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, sparking a trade war that could affect the price of consumer goods.